The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the titles that has meant a real bestseller on Nintendo Switch since his departure a couple of months ago. Nintendo’s great jewel has many votes to win the award for best game of the year at the GOTY gala. As the months go by we have brought you new entries to make up our complete Tears of the Kingdom guide. In today’s entry we will suggest the ideal order to complete the regions of the game.

If you are interested, you are more than invited to complete the game regions as followsor at least using some tips and tricks that we will provide you below:

What do we mean by the 4 regions of The Legend of Zelda game with “Covenants”?

When we complete the prologue of the Great Isle of Dawn, we will be given a main mission called “The Events at Hyrule Castle”. This mission will ask us to complete the four large regions of Tears of the Kingdom at the very beginning of the game practically. When we receive this mission, the most logical thing is that due to the events and where the plot initially takes us, it invites us to first explore the Orni Village.

This is the recommended order to complete the 4 initial regions of The Legend of Zelda game after the prologue

While freedom of exploration in TOTK It is practically absolute and we can decide where to go and whenthe order that we recommend to overcome these 4 initial regions after finishing the prologue is as follows:

Orni Village

We can start in this region with the objective of completing the Tureli Main Mission. We are talking about possibly the best power we will have in the entire gamesince this power makes exploration much easier for us and allows us to access sites that would be inaccessible in any other way.

Zora Region

In this region we will be able to face Sidon’s mission, which consists of obtaining the Zora armor that It will allow us greater versatility when swimming, even ascend and descend vertically swimming waterfalls. If we also complete Sidon’s quest completely, it will give us a power that we will need to survive extreme temperatures. So our recommendation is that you do the Zora Region after completing the Orni Village.

Gerudo Citadel

After having completed the Orni Village and having continued through the Zora Region, it would be very interesting to obtain the Poder de Rio. If we want to have an extra advantage in battles and any combat, this is a more than necessary option. However, since this power is in the Gerudo Citadel, we will have to face a desert that will be burning during the day and at night will immerse us in the most devastating cold. That is why we recommend obtaining the Power of Sidon first to complete this area much more comfortably.

Goron City

And finally we have Goron City where we can obtain the Power of Yunobo. This power will be very useful when we have a high concentration of enemies at the same point. Although it is useful in combat and makes us much stronger, we recommend having the other 3 pacts first.

Remember that by obtaining the powers that these pacts bring us We can greatly improve our combat and exploration capacity in Tears of the Kingdom, although in the end you will be the one who decides which path to forge in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We recommend our analysis of the game for Nintendo Switch to learn a little more in depth about this new gem from Nintendo.