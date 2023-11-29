One of the oldest debates since video games were created and popularized has been and always will be this question: What is the best game in history?something that is quite subjective in the eyes of many who find it impossible to choose just one due to the large number of titles that come out each year as well as the preferences and tastes of the millions of players in the world.

Despite that, Reddit user Scdsco wanted to answer this question, so he started collecting information and doing calculations to find a definitive winner, and it seems he found it.

In a post on the gaming forum, he explained that he compiled 14 different lists of the best games of all time and assigned points to each of the titles that appeared on the lists according to their position (for example, 100th place). gets 1 point while first place gets 100 points) in addition to assigning a certain amount of extra score depending on whether the game appeared in more than one of the lists, to make everything fairer.

Games included from each decade

The lists used were, for example, those of Metacritic, Game Informer, IMDB, Empire, British CQ, etc. He also used surveys conducted by Hobby Consolas and TV Asahi to players about their opinion of which is the best game in history.

With all this information, Scdsco revealed how its list was based on its calculations with 200 ranked games, we will show you only the top 40, if you want to see the rest you can check its Reddit post for more details:



1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time



2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



3. Grand Theft Auto V



4. The Last of Us



5. Tetris



6. Resident Evil 4



7. Metal Gear Solid



8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

9. Super Mario 64



10. BioShock



11. Final Fantasy VII



12. Super Mario Bros 3



13. Half Life 2



14. Minecraft



15. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater



16. Shadow of the Colossus



17. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past



18. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim



19. Portal 2



20. Chrono Trigger



21. Street Fighter II



22. Pokemon Red/Blue



23. Bloodborne



24. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves



25. God of War (2018)



26. Red Dead Redemption 2



27. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night



28. Super Mario World



29. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare



30. Mass Effect 2



31. World of Warcraft



32. Dark Souls



33. Halo: Combat Evolved



34. DOOM (1993)



35. Persona 5



36. GoldenEye 007



37. Super Metroid



38. Silent Hill 2



39. Fallout 3



40. Portal

As you can see, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was the winner and even Breath of the Wild took second place. Since its launch in 1998 for Nintendo 64, Ocarina of Time marked a before and after for adventure games due to its extraordinary transition from 2D to 3D and having one of the most recognized stories in this medium.

This made it one of the highest-rated video games in history when it was released by both fans and critics, which made it one of the favorites to be considered the best in history. However, fans and specialized media have pointed out that although it was revolutionary, Link’s adventure has not aged so well as the years go by (Nintendo even made a remake of it for the 3DS in 2011).

Although not everyone will agree, it is a fairly solid list and even in addition to the list, the user also gave data such as: how many of these candidates have a female protagonist, what gender is the most popular and what is the year that has the most video games representatives.

What do you think of the list, do you agree with the winner and the order? Don’t hesitate to share yours too!

