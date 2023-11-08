After the Detective Pikachu and Super Mario Bros. films, Nintendo is ready to bring another of its most famous series to the big screen: that of The Legend of Zelda.

The House of Kyoto has indeed announced to have achieved un accordo con Sony Pictures Entertainment e Arad Productions for the creation of a live action film based on The Legend of Zelda. The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo and by Avi Aradthe president of Arad Productions who once helped create the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is in the press note The name of the director who will direct the film has already been mentioned: it is Wes Ballbest known for the Maze Runner series.

