The Legend of Zelda is one of those sagas that stay forever etched in the collective memory of the players of video games of all generations. A game franchise that has crossed barriers and that has forged a path of success alongside Nintendo over the years. And it is no wonder, since among all its games we find a rich variety of options and stories that will touch our hearts and stay with us forever throughout our journey.

However, every great saga has its dark counterpart. And the darkness of The Legend of Zelda Not only does it build around the figure of Dark Link, it also builds around one of the most beloved games in the entire franchise: Majora’s Mask. In this article we will tell you the mystery that surrounds this game and the legends that have been growing by word of mouth within the gaming community. Don’t forget to contribute more with your comments.

Majora’s Mask and its history

This Zelda title is considered by much of the fandom to be one of the most beloved and perfect games that the franchise has brought us over the years. Many have considered Twilight Princess the most “adult” Zelda of all., although Majora’s Mask surpasses this type of “etiquette” by far. From Ruetir.com we want to add that there is no age to play Zelda games, since all of them are essentially aimed at the largest possible audience.

However, there are some parts of Majora’s Mask that have created legends, gossip, and myths about it. Majora’s Mask doesn’t take place in Hyrule, it takes place in the Kingdom of Termina. The game begins with Link riding Epona in the Lost Woods after Ocarina of Time. On his trip, Link is attacked by a Skull Kid and two fairies, causing him to lose the Ocarina of Time and also taking his steed. In pursuit of him, Link falls into a dark hole, where Skull Kid whispers to Link that he has gotten rid of Epona.

Link tries to follow the trail of this enigmatic character in the darkness, and ends up reaching the Términa Clock Tower. That is the initial premise of the game, one of the darkest and most sinister in memory of a Zelda game.

Game trivia

What is Termina?

For those who don’t know, Termina is a kingdom that acts as an alternative version of Hyrule. The characters of Termina despite being similar to those of HyruleThey don’t have the same personality. Furthermore, the Kingdom is divided into 5 different parts:

City Clock Southern Swamp Zone Snow Peak Great Western Bay Ikana Canyon

The environment of Términa is normally afflicted with any negative emotion or feeling. In fact, most of its characters have very marked personalities and many of them are more selfish, conceited and gloomy than the characters who live in Hyrule.

The darkness behind the mask

The Ocarina of Time is one of the most powerful artifacts we have in the Zelda universe, and in it Link’s memories lived in Ocarina of Time. By stealing it from Link, Skull Kid stole part of his essence. Hence, in this game Link does not have to be in charge of saving an entire kingdom as his main objective. The priority is to finish finding yourself. A secret that not much was understood about the game, since in mechanics and gameplay we are still placed in that premise of saving the kingdom of Termina from the lurking darkness.

But the true background of Majora’s Mask is that Link regains the essence of what he was in Ocarina of Time. Majora’s Mask then embodies a strong meaning within the game.

“The mask that was stolen from me is known as Majora’s Mask. It is a cursed item of legend used by an ancient tribe in their spell rituals. It is said that a disturbing and evil power incubates and takes over the wearer. According to legend… the problems caused by Majora’s Mask were so great… that ancient beings, fearing such a catastrophe, sealed the mask in shadows forever, preventing its misuse…”

The function of the Mask

This artifact is related to ancient tribes and with an atrocious mystery that contains a dark secret and an even darker power. Skull Kid stole it and endangered all of Termina. The Mask has the ability to grant a dark and sinister power to whoever wears it. Hence, Termina is in danger, since with its use, the Moon can be controlled and turned into a monster. Control the weather, pollute vegetation, copy people’s appearance and do vile acts.

That’s the true darkness of Majora’s Mask and this Zelda game. A story in which Link finds himself trapped without wanting to. The light of Ocarina of Time is overshadowed by the darkness of Majora’s Mask. They are like day and night. An incredible game that hides a very direct message:

“In this game Link will have to recover himself through his worst nightmares.”

