The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has two independent endings that differ from each other. If you have beaten the game, we invite you to read this entry, if not, We recommend that you take a look at the rest of the content we have on the website.

In BOTW we have a standard ending that is what most players have achieved, and another ending classified as the “authentic” ending. This usually happens in many games., and in BOTW it is no exception. Below we will briefly explain each one:

Standard Final

Link will enter Hyrule Castle with the primary objective of rescuing Zelda from her eternal confrontation, and also facing Ganon in his Calamity form. If we complete any Divine Beast it will be of great help to us in the battle. A confrontation that extends into the Hyrule Castle and the Kingdom Plains, where the final confrontation occurs and we see Ganon’s final form. When we complete the confrontation, Zelda will use her powers to seal the creature.

The red sky with the Crimson Moon clears and Zelda can rest after 100 years of tireless confrontation. The cycle is clear that it will repeat itself sooner or later since Ganon has not been completely defeated, simply sealed. The ending concludes with the spirits of the King of Hyrule and his champions observing how the kingdom can have some peace again.

True/Authentic Ending

For this ending we will have to have unlocked all the memories before facing Ganon. If we have them, an additional scene will appear. In it we can see Link and Zelda visiting the Domain of the Zora, the Divine Beasts, and we are shown that although Ganon has been defeated, the kingdom of Hyrule still needs to be rebuilt. Additionally, Zelda utters the following words shortly before the end of the additional scene:

“I can no longer hear the voice inside the sword.”

This is the summary of the endings of Breath of the Wild. An incredible final touch to an even more incredible story.

