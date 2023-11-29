The Legend of Legacy HD Remastereddeveloped and published by NIS America, will arrive on March 22, 2024 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 e PC (Steam). Proposed by FuRyu, the authors of Monark and Crystar, the title will transport players back in time.

Many of them will be able to discover the innovations related to a multi-level combat system, so much so that they will also be able to use formations and positions to assign flexible combat roles rather than fixed classes, typical of many JRPGs. Mastering these new features will allow you to prevail on the battlefield.

