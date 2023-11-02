It seems that we already have the japanese date of this new title for Nintendo Switch. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to what was shared, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak will come to the hybrid console February 15, 2024.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak

For now we do not have a more specific release date for the West, so we will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can find the premise and the trailer of this indie title below:

After a brief war, Calvard enjoys unprecedented economic prosperity. However, public uncertainty is increasing as the number of immigrants increases and questionable political reforms proliferate. Follow the story of the spriggan Van Arkride in a unique request that will turn out to be more than he bargained for. Will the nation fall into chaos?

