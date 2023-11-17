Director Matt Shakman unravels the mystery behind Godzilla’s monumental appearance in Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters and his momentous impact on the Monsterverse!

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters is the next ambitious Apple Tv+ show that promises to expand the horizons of Legendary’s Monsterverse. Director and mastermind behind the series, Matt Shakman, dives into an exclusive interview with CBR, unraveling the crucial importance of the first big Godzilla sequence in the first episode.

The plot of the opening chapter delves into the events of the famous kaiju in 2014, illustrating the devastation left by Godzilla in San Francisco and its subsequent impacts. Shakman shares his vision and approach in directing this iconic sequence.

These are his words.

“I would also point out the opening episode sequence on the Golden Gate Bridge, wanting to make sure that it felt like it was honoring the continuity and choreography of Gareth Edwards’ film, that you could feel like there are a million stories that could happen from that point.” day on that bridge.”

“He told one side, and we told Cate’s on this bus right now, but maybe you could tell 10 or 15 other shows about what happened that day and all the people who were impacted by that moment.” . “It’s a wonderful challenge in the way you want to do things differently and the way you want to do things similar.”

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters

The series shows us different moments in time.

The dual timeline of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will explore several key moments in the interaction between Godzilla and humanity. One of the notable eras will be the 1950s, especially significant due to the nuclear bomb test on Bikini Atoll, which is postulated as the trigger for the monster’s awakening. The show will offer a new perspective on these events from the point of view of Officer Lee Shaw.

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters is shaping up to be a visual epic that will unravel the enigmas behind Godzilla, offering an unprecedented experience and expanding Legendary’s monstrous universe. The premiere date is November 17, 2023 on Apple TV+.