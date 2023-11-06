Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters

The Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters series is part of the Godzilla and Kong Universe, so we’re going to help fit it into the timeline.

Exciting news for giant monster fans! Comics creator Matt Fraction (The Invincible Iron Man, The Immortal Iron Fist, Uncanny X-Men) is the executive producer of Monarch alongside Chris Black.

This program will show us the effects on Earth and humanity of the titanic battles of the monsters that we have seen in the movies. Therefore, it is interesting to know how to fit the story that they are going to show us on Apple TV+.

Matt Fraction reveals interesting details.

“The world of Godzilla: King of the Monsters is profoundly different from the world of Godzilla 2014. Monarch goes from being the Men in Black to the helpers everyone looks for when the siren sounds. “It’s a great place to tell a story.”

This confirms that Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters will begin just after the events of the first Godzilla movie. Although, we must remember that we will also see the past.

“What we set out to do was make a program set in the Monstroverse that did not focus on monsters. We felt like we couldn’t compete with movies and that we shouldn’t try. To create a television series, you have to create a cast of characters, a set of people you want to follow week after week and, if we’re lucky, several seasons. “This is a show about people who have woken up and live in a world where monsters are real.”

In this link you can see the opening scene where Bill Randa (John Goodman) survives a confrontation with a huge spider and a crab.

The Monarch series: Legacy of the Monsters will arrive on November 17 on Apple TV+. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments.

Source EW.