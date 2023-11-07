The workshop will be held in the sports centers of all 20 Serie A teams. The CEO De Siervo: “The attention of the League and our teams towards the issues of respect for the rules and the risks connected to gambling addiction is maximum”

The appointment with training on the topics of sporting integrity, betting and match-fixing, dedicated to Serie A, Primavera and Under 17 footballers, begins again. The initiative, promoted by the Lega Serie A in collaboration with Sportradar AG and with the Institute for Sports Credit will involve all 20 clubs in our championship: now in its ninth edition, it aims to inform and educate professional players and young people on issues of fundamental importance for the smooth running of sports competitions. During the workshop, which will be held in person at the clubs’ sports centres, the lawyer Marcello Presilla, integrity manager for Italy of Sportradar AG, will explain to footballers, technical staff and managers the phenomenon of match-fixing in all its aspects. forms, illustrating the national and international cases, the risks and consequences from a sporting, professional and legal point of view, including the methods of solicitation by fixers. Furthermore, the problems related to betting violations and the correct methods of use of social media by footballers will be explored with particular attention. “This is an initiative that we care a lot about and not just from this year. The attention of the Lega Serie A and our teams towards the issues of respect for the rules and the risks connected to gambling addiction is maximum and represents an essential asset in the our business” declared the CEO. of the League, Luigi De Siervo.