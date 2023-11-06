SpaceX ha officially announced that the second Starship test launch could occur at mid-November. The source code of the launch website points to November 13 (next Monday), but the final date will depend on regulators.

While SpaceX has the go-ahead from FAA safety inspectors, it still needs environmental approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Almost everything ready for Starship attempt #2

More than half a year has passed since the first flight of a Fully integrated Starshipa two-stage rocket that measures 120 meters tall, taller than any other rocket in history.

This second flight test is known as Integrated Flight Test 2 (IFT-2). The Booster 9 propellant will be used as the Super Heavy stage, which measures 70 meters high and has 33 Raptor engines. The Ship 25 spacecraft will be used as the Starship stage, which measures 50 meters high and has six Raptor engines, three of them optimized for space. Both have been stacked several times and have completed firing and fueling tests.

SpaceX hopes to take off around 8am from Starbase, the Starship launch base in southeast Texas. There is a seven hour difference with Spain, so the launch could occur as early as Monday, November 13 at 15:00 CET.





Although the tentative date of November 13 appeared first in the source code of the SpaceX websiteindustry sources confirmed to Ars Technica that this is the day the launch window opens, in other words, the earliest possible date for the flight.

SpaceX does not yet have a flight license, but regulatory approval is about to arrive, according to the same sources. Earlier this week, the FAA concluded its safety review of the Starship, so all that remains is the conclusion of an environmental review, which is in the hands of the Fish and Wildlife Service of the United States.

Starship and launch pad improvements

The first launch of the Starship took place on April 20. The rocket took off even though three of its 33 Raptor engines they did not light up on takeoff. Three other engines failed during the climb when the Thrust Vector Control (TVC) caught fire.

To prevent these failures from being repeated, the second Starship has a new TVC and a new stage separation mechanism. Known as a “hot stage separation system,” this is a ring between the booster and the second stage that will allow Starship to fire its engines to separate from the Super Heavy, as Soyuz rockets do. It’s a risky change, but it will allow the Starship to have greater payload capacity in the long run.





The powerful and slow takeoff of the Starship also caused the partial destruction of the platform. Chunks of concrete were thrown in all directions and a storm of dust and sand covered much of the wetlands surrounding the launch base. SpaceX completely rebuilt the platform and installed a flame deflector system that shoots high-pressure water jets to dampen the power of the engines.

Part of the Fish and Wildlife Service’s still-unfinished inspection focuses on this system. Inspectors must assess whether it will be sufficient to mitigate the explosive takeoff of the Starship (including its sound shock wave) and at the same time if it uses water correctly, without biological risks for the animals in the area.

The flight profile published by SpaceX for the second test is similar to that of April. The rocket ascends for 2 minutes and 39 seconds until Booster 9 shuts down its engines. Two seconds later, Starship 25 lights its own to separate and begin its flight. 90 minute flight to the Pacificnear the island of Kauai (Hawaii), where it is expected to land.

Much earlier, at minute 2:53 of the flight, Booster 9 will restart its engines to make a circus turning maneuver which will place it vertically before landing in the Gulf of Mexico. This maneuver is important because in the future the Super Heavy stage will have to return on its own to the launch pad to be caught by the arms of the Mechazilla tower.

NASA is looking forward to





Elon Musk says that the probability of success of this second flight is “much greater”, and NASA is one of the first interested in making this happen. The space agency chose the SpaceX rocket to carry astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon and back to orbit on the Artemis III mission.

Once the Starship demonstrates that it is capable of reaching orbit, SpaceX will still have to demonstrate its ability to transfer fuel from one Starship in orbit to another, one of the keys to the mission to the Moon, as well as descend to the lunar surface. and return to orbit safely.

If the Starship were to fail, the Artemis III mission would have to be redesigned to orbit the Moon without landing before other lunar landing modules like Blue Origin’s are ready.

