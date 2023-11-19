The Starship first reached space on its second launch. SpaceX managed to leave behind doubts about the reliability of its engines and successfully tested elements that were not in the first launch, such as the flame deflector or hot stage separation. But what we have left to remember are some of the most amazing photos in the history of space launches.

Night falls on Starbase





Image: Elon Musk

The night before launch, Elon Musk and several SpaceX employees closely inspected the Starship stacked next to the tower for liftoff.

Last engine inspection





Imagen: Kimbal Musk

SpaceX engineers crawled under the launch pad to inspect the Booster 9 booster’s 33 Raptor engines one last time.

The Starship in the fog





SpaceX began filling the rocket with fuel at cryogenic temperatures two hours before launch. The moisture in the air around them condensed.

Flame deflector activated





Ten seconds before the engines started, the flame deflector activated its enormous water jets, which did their job perfectly.

Engines on









Powered by 33 Raptor 2 engines, the Super Heavy booster generates 8,000 metric tons of thrust. The most powerful rocket in the world.

3, 2, 1… takeoff





SpaceX modified the Starship’s startup sequence so that it began lifting two seconds after the engines fired instead of six.

Views of Boca Chica Bay





The Starship launch base is at the mouth of the Rio Grande, southeast of Texas, surrounded by lagoons, sand dunes and beaches.

Shock Diamonds





The exhaust from the Booster 9 engines produced a visible pattern of shock diamonds (also known as mach diamond).

People watching the launch





People from the nearby resort town of South Padre Island and Cameron County came to the beach to watch the second Starship launch.

All engines running





Unlike the Booster 7 in the first test, all 33 engines of the Booster 9 started without problems and ran until separation.

fallen tiles





Many of the 18,000 octagonal tiles that make up the Starship’s heat shield fell off during launch. They have already found several on the ground.

a cloud of steam









One of the advantages of the new methane and liquid oxygen rockets is that they are cleaner and produce water as the main combustion product.

hot separation













Without a doubt the most spectacular moment of the launch, the hot separation of the Super Heavy stage and the Starship stage that was tested for the first time.

At 70 km altitude, the Super Heavy turned off all but three of its engines and the Starship turned on its six engines to separate from the booster. The separation was a success, but the booster exploded seconds later. It is speculated that she had some kind of problems when it came to restarting her engines.

The platform in good condition





Image: Elon Musk

The Starship launch pad in good condition after the rocket’s thunderous liftoff. SpaceX has solved the biggest problem of the first test with the flame deflector, a faster takeoff sequence and better foundations: the destruction of the platform. Maybe we won’t have to wait another seven months for the Starship’s third comprehensive test.

Images | SpaceX

In Xataka | Starship reaches space for the first time before exploding