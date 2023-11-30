At the beginning of the events, the UAE took over the presidency of the conference from Egypt, which chaired the 27th edition of the conference last year.

This came in a ceremony in which the Emirati Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the appointed President of the COP28 Conference, Sultan Al Jaber, and the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the previous session of the COP27 Conference, Sameh Shoukry, participated.

Sameh Shukry said in his speech:

The previous session of the COP was at a crucial time in confronting challenges as the world was recovering from the Covid-19 crisis and the Ukraine war. The conference represented a call that we responded to together, to confront climate damage, finance climate adaptation programs, and develop action

In the face of climate change. We listened to all voices and financial institutions on climate adaptation. We need to listen to the voices of communities affected by climate change. Developing countries must be involved in efforts to combat climate change.