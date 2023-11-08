Rockstar Games has confirmed that the first GTA VI trailer will be seen in December, but that does not imply a release for 2024, according to a saga insider.

Today is a historic day for video games, because Rockstar has officially announced GTA 6. In fact, they had already done it at the beginning of last year, before tons of images and videos were leaked as a result of a hack.

But now things are very serious. So much so that, according to the company, we will see the first trailer of GTA VI at the beginning of December. That is to say, there are only a few weeks left until the big event.

Without a doubt, the first trailer of GTA 6 It will be one of the most viewed in the history of the Internet, and we are all biting our nails to see it. Of course, for now Rockstar Games has not confirmed the platforms or its launch window.

It’s time to draw on rumors and leaks. Considering that the first advance will be seen next month, before the end of 2023, we could think of a launch for 2024.

However, perhaps it is an overly optimistic forecast. Grand Theft Auto VI is in its final stages of development, but we may not see it for almost two years.

GTA 6: will it arrive next year?

We are all very excited about Rockstar’s confirmation. After all, there are only a few weeks left to see the first official images of GTA 6, and discover more information about its plot, setting and gameplay.

From there, it is normal for Rockstar to share more news about GTA VI in the coming months. We could have a big reveal for E3 2024 (if it finally takes place) or the Summer Game Fest of next year.

An insider has revealed the possible launch window of the game, which is a bit ”disappointing” after the trailer confirmed by Rockstar. But you have to understand that this is a huge game.

According to information shared by RockstarINTELthe idea of ​​Rockstar was (and is) announcing GTA 6 at the end of this year.

But there is more. It is also mentioned that Sam Houser, president of Rockstar, personally traveled to New York last Octoberto prepare for the GTA 6 reveal event, with numerous billboards, posters and other media.

As for the launch, Rockstar documents show the year 2025. Of course, this could be an error, since the report mentions the term ”within two years”and this was not produced this year.

That is GTA 6 could come out in 2025 (most likely)but there is a small possibility that it will be released at the end of 2024. However, this information is not confirmed.

About GTA Online, Rockstar may not release a major winter update in 2023because they want December to be the BIG month for GTA 6, which will show its first trailer.

Little by little, we are learning more details about GTA 6, a game destined to make history. Its first trailer (or preview) will be seen at the beginning of December, while the title (presumably for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC) could go on sale between the end of 2024 and 2025.