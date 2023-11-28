A new trial began in France on Tuesday against Monique Olivier, the wife of Michel Fourniret, France’s most famous serial killer. Monique Olivier, 75, is accused of helping her husband kidnap and kill two girls and a baby girl between the late 1980s and early 2000s. Fourniret died in 2021 and over the years he confessed to having kidnapped, raped and killed eleven girls and boys, but is suspected of being responsible for the disappearance of other minors and young women in France and Belgium.

That of Fourniret and his wife was probably one of the most followed crime cases in France in recent decades, not only for the type of crime and the young age of the victims, but also for the relationship between the two spouses, which was for years a topic of discussion and speculation in the media and among the public: while Michel Fourniret was immediately nicknamed by the media “the ogre of the Ardennes”, the French region on the border with Belgium in which they lived, of the role of Monique Olivier and her alleged contribution to her husband’s crimes is still discussed today, both in court and in the media.

Michel Fourniret was arrested in 2003 in Belgium after attempting to kidnap a little girl who managed to free herself and was rescued by a motorist. During the first search of the house where he lived with his wife, the police found clothes for girls, weapons, inhalation masks and other objects that could have been used in a kidnapping, such as ropes, adhesive tape and gags. Magistrates investigating the case thought Fourniret might be responsible for two unsolved cases of disappearances of young girls that occurred in that area in 2001, but he denied it and his wife, questioned for months, said she knew nothing. In this first phase Monique Olivier was described by the media as a housewife with a weak personality, dependent on her husband.

On June 22, 2004, after a year of interrogations by both spouses, Monique Olivier unexpectedly decided to confess that from 1987 to 2001 her husband had killed at least eight girls and young women, most of them following rape, in different regions of France and Belgium. She said that some of these murders had been told to her in detail, while others had been committed in her presence, but that she had always been too afraid to intervene. Some of the girls named by Olivier had been missing for years and to this day their bodies have not been found.

The police had never connected these cases, both because they were managed by the prosecutor’s offices of different regions and two different countries (France and Belgium), and because apart from their gender there was nothing that united the victims: they were all young but their ages ranged from 12 to 31.

The news of Monique Olivier’s confession reached the newspapers via a leak and Michel Fourniret discovered that his wife had confessed to the murders by listening to the radio in the prison where he was being held. When he was brought before the magistrates he said that he already knew about his wife’s confession and admitted everything. He added, however, that her wife had never taken part in any of her crimes and had kept her secret out of a “survival instinct”, completely exonerating her. During the subsequent interrogation, however, Monique Olivier said that it was not true and that she herself had taken part in those kidnappings and murders, a confession that led to the start of a trial for both spouses.

During the investigation it was discovered that the two had met in 1987, when Fourniret published an advert in a newspaper in which he said he was looking for a person to exchange letters with while he was in prison (where he was serving a sentence for rape). At her time Olivier had separated from a violent husband with whom she had two children. According to investigations, the two made a pact in which Olivier would help Fourniret find virgin girls and in exchange he would kill her violent ex-husband (which he never did). The same year Fourniret was released from prison, they had a son and married in 1989.

During the trial Monique Olivier was no longer presented as a simple housewife but as an accomplice of Michel Fourniret and was described in the courtroom and by the media as an extremely intelligent woman who had managed to manipulate even the investigators.

This idea arose mainly from an assessment conducted in 2005 according to which Olivier had an IQ of 131, a result much above average. Even some magistrates following the case said they had the impression they were faced with a very astute woman.

In 2008 Fourniret was sentenced to life imprisonment (i.e. without benefits such as parole) for eight murders. Olivier also received the same sentence for helping him in four murders and one rape. In 2018 Olivier received another 20-year prison sentence for his role in the killing of Farida Hammiche, the wife of one of Fourniret’s former cellmates. Before dying in 2021, at the age of 79, Michel Fourniret confessed to three other murders, for which they did not have time to try him.

The new trial began Tuesday and will last about three weeks. It will cover the role of Monique Olivier in the kidnapping and murder of Marie-Angèle Domèce in 1988, of Joanna Parrish in 1990, and of Estelle Mouzin, a nine-year-old girl who disappeared in 2003 and whose case was widely covered by the French media. Mouzin’s body, like that of Domèce, was never found despite her intense searches, but in 2020 Fourniret, prompted by another confession from her wife, revealed that he had killed her after raping her.

In 2021 Olivier said he helped him bury the body near a forest in the Ardennes region. Both Olivier and Fourniret have always denied that the latter had committed any crime between 1991 and 2000, but their names have over time been associated with more than 20 unsolved cases of disappearances of young women in France and Belgium.

In recent weeks, French newspapers have talked a lot about a new test to establish Olivier’s IQ, which was concluded in October 2023. According to the psychologists who conducted the exam, his IQ would be 92 (very close to the 95 obtained by some Belgian doctors in 2003) and therefore slightly lower than average.

Some believe that this could somehow alleviate Olivier’s criminal responsibilities and prove that she had been manipulated by her husband. However, there are various doubts, also because the reliability of tests of this type and in general the usefulness of IQ as an investigation tool have for years been the subject of reflections and studies that focus on the limits and risks of measuring intelligence. based on a standardized test.

