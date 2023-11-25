When the stability of your checking account is not an issue, the leisure and vacation options are practically endless. However, even when you are a vacation millionaireyou feel like sharing “unconventional vacations” with other high-net-worth people.

My Ocean is a company that offers all types of adventure experiences for exclusive clients: from stays on luxury yachts on the front line of the track at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix or from the Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

In the same way that a tour operator offers vacation packages with trips and accommodations, My Ocean organizes exclusive vacations for young UHNWI (Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals), commonly called ultra-rich, who value connection and forming a community with other millionaires.

In fact, its organizers affirm that, in their mooring experiences at the foot of the track in the last Grand Prix, “many business relationships have been fostered and agreements have been closed.”

One of their latest vacation packages consists share a luxury mini cruise with a group of people who have already tired of the conventional rooms of the Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton. As Jonny Dodge, co-founder and CEO of MY Ocean tells Forbes, “Evolving into community superyacht holidays was the next logical step. “We are on the wave of a new era of travel due to the shift in wealth and family demographics, UHNW group ride sharing will become the travel of the future.”

It is not the only shared luxury mini cruise project for millionaires. El Somnio is a much more ambitious project. It is a 222 meter long superyacht that has 39 cabins for sale from the modest price of 9.5 million euros and its launch is expected to take place in mid-2024.





The dimensions of the Somnio are impressive for a luxury superyacht

When we talk about cabins we are faithful to naval semantics, but in reality we could consider them as apartments, since the surface of this private and exclusive space varies between 150 m2 and 600 m2, with capacity for between three and four bedrooms with a living room. living room, dining room and own kitchen option.

With these prices it is to be expected that the ship will have great detail and the truth is that it seems that it will not disappoint. Among the luxuries that it will include, a wine cellar with capacity for 10,000 bottles of wine, its own marina, heliport, various jacuzzis and swimming pools distributed throughout the yacht’s decks, a huge panoramic deck and several restaurants worthy of the exclusivity of its diners stand out. .

Each owner can decide the design of their cabin and choose from features including a private massage room, gym, private office and various accommodation layouts. According to Jim Dixon, creative director of yachts and aviation at Winch who is responsible for designing the vessel, “the intention is for owners to design their apartments based on the lifestyle they plan to have on board. “Some owners might choose to spend three to six months on board.”

The shared mini cruise is an intermediate step between owning your own superyacht and assuming the daily expenses that this entails, and embarking on a conventional tourist cruise with all the services on board. In this way, the exclusive owners of this luxury shared mini-cruise vote on the cruise route and can stay on board as long as they wish. The company that manages it is in charge of all maintenance, crew and technical issues.

