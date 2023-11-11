To date nothing is officially known about this new Mass Effect title.

Mass Effect will have a new title in the future

Join the conversation

Mass Effect is one of the greatest video game sagas of all time, giving rise to Bioware marks what many consider the Star Wars of video games, also being a saga that came out of nowhere and that managed to make a large part of the gaming community fall in love with it thanks to its story, its characters and much more details. And although the last installment did not end up being as successful as it should have been, it seems that the studio is giving everything with the next Mass Effect title.

Under this premise, it must be noted that although today we still do not know anything about this title beyond the fact that it is being developed, it must be noted that, like every November 7ththere was a special Mass Effect event in which, for this occasion, a preview of the new game was shown, in which we can see a character who is suspected to be the protagonistespecially for having armor with the N7 logo.

Mass Effect would once again have a human as the protagonist

To put it in context it must be said that N7 is a special forces group within the Systems Allianceso the new protagonist would once again be part of this peculiar team while it is intuited that it is a human because of the type of armor he wears. With these conditions it could fit that it was Commander Shepard, with whom many think that will return in this new installmentespecially since the compilation released in the last generation brought a subtle change that could imply that it survived the end of Mass Effect 3.

Obviously this is something that remains to be seen, so we will have to wait for it to be released the new title or some progress of it to be able to verify this information. Of course, you better wait sitting down, since the latest news that we receive from the development of this video game would indicate that we would not see it until at least 2029, so you better wait sitting down, since it probably won’t even come out in this generation of consoles.

Join the conversation