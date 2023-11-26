Saudi Arabia is determined to become the world capital of mega constructions. The country already hosts the colossal Abraj Al-Bait complex, with its 601-meter tower, and is working on Jeddah, a tower more than one kilometer high that aspires to become the largest skyscraper on the planet. With its ambitious NEOM project, however, it wants to go several steps further and plant its northwest region with constructions as delirious as the megalopolis The Line or Trojena, where a 330-meter glass tower called Observatory will be built.

Now NEOM has added a new piece to that amazing map of XXL architecture and epic aesthetics. Your name? Epicon, of course.

Luxury, tourism and futurism. If you like those three concepts, Epicon is your place. Those responsible for NEOM present it as an exclusive luxury coastal destination that will be located in the Gulf of Aqaba, at the northern end of the Red Sea. And he wanted to create it true to his style, that is, based on enormous skyscrapers that seem straight out of a science fiction novel and will rise hundreds of meters high in the middle of the desert “like a shining mirage,” in the words of his promoter.

At the moment there are only a few renders and the more or less vague descriptions provided by NEOM, but they serve to give you an idea of ​​what he has in mind.





Two towers and a premium approach. Probably the most surprising pieces of Epicon will be its two skyscrapers, 225 and 275 meters high, and which will be given a residential and tourist focus. “The towers will house an ultra-premium hotel with 41 rooms and luxury residences that will consist of 14 suites and apartments,” explain its promoters. Not far from the hotel there will be a complex with 120 rooms and 45 residential villas.

Deezen specifies that the design will be carried out by 10Design, but NEOM has already distributed some images that show an aesthetic in line with that of The Line, Trojena and the rest of the mega complexes that will make up NEOM: great heights, futuristic appearance and luxury. Above all luxury. These last two ideas are influenced by those responsible for the project, who present Epicon as “a gateway to the future”, with services that include spa, personalized treatments, water sports, exclusive restaurants. Not to mention the “luxurious residences and beach villas” that aspire to make Epicon a “reference resort.”













But… What is NEOM? Saudi Arabia has been presenting fascinating architectural projects for months, often linked to NEOM. And it makes sense given the philosophy of the project, which presents itself as a “regional development” focused on northwest Saudi Arabia. Its deployment has been organized “in phases” and is supported by several “regions”, of which six are known: Sindalah, The Line, Trojena, Oxagon, Leyja and Epicon, which has just been presented.

Some have already gone beyond paper and manage a perfectly detailed construction schedule, with works underway. This is the case, for example, of The Line, which hopes to have its first modules ready in 2026, the same year that Trojena hopes to become “a place to live, work and enjoy holidays.” Oxagon plans to receive its first residents earlier, already in 2024. In the longer term, the NEOM complex hopes to welcome one million residents in 2030 and reach nine in 2045. Today it houses 2,800 employees, according to its calculations .

Great works and huge figures. Although the Epicon skyscrapers are fascinating, at least on paper, they are not the most ambitious (and delirious) project launched to date by those responsible for NEOM. The 275 meters of its tallest tower are below the 330 meters of the Observatory, in Trojena; and they pale when compared to the measurements of The Line, a corridor-shaped city, about 170 kilometers long and flanked by skyscrapers.

An investment to match. Such a deployment requires a corresponding investment. On its website, NEOM details that it is promoted and financed mainly by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia. “It has made a crucial investment in the country’s future by committing $500 billion in support, along with local and international investors,” its officials add. The project is also open to investors and partners.

Despite the project’s youth, NEOM has also been marked by controversy. The ALQST organization has warned of the “dark side” of the initiative, marked by the “expropriation, expulsion and persecution” of those who now reside in the Saudi region through which it will expand. There have even been three cases of people sentenced to death for resisting displacement.

Images and video: NEOM 1, 2 y 3

