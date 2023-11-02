Insomniac Games has brought back the most popular Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 easter egg with the new patch for the PS5 title… and players don’t know what to think.

There is no doubt that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most important games of the year, which, barring any surprise, will compete for GOTY 2023 on December 7 at The Game Awards. Not only is it bigger than the original game, but it’s also packed with references and nods.

Surely, the most curious is the Daredevil easter egg. Do you remember the Easter egg that was in the 2018 original? Well Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 he gets it back… in his own way.

On that occasion, you could read the sign ”Nelson & Murdock” in Hell’s Kitchen, referencing Daredevil’s work in his everyday life. Players thought it would result in DLC, but it didn’t.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 showed the same building in Hell’s Kitchen, but without the sign which made reference to the blind Marvel superhero, warning that the business had moved.

Despite this, director Bryan Intihar hinted that things related to Daredevil would come, but many took it as a joke. Be careful, because they may be very serious.

¿Daredevil como DLC?

It seems that Matthew Michael Murdock, known as Daredevil, is back in fashion. A new series based on the Marvel hero is in the works, and yesterday we told you about a canceled game that was going to come out for PS2, Xbox and PC in the mid-2000s.

After the new reality of the Nelson & Murdock business in this sequel, Insomniac has taken a turn taking advantage of the new patch released for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

By surprise, The Nelson & Murdock sign once again appears on the facade of Hell’s Kitchenand now a slightly longer message is added.

It says the following: ”Nelson & Murdock – Lawyers”. Besides, transfer notice has been withdrawnwhich makes us think that Daredevil is back (was he at some point?) in New York.

The players don’t know what to think. It seems obvious that Insomniac is up to something, as it is a confusing move after simulating a transfer of the Daredevil business in this PS5 sequel.

We must remember the words of the game director, who said that a sequel was not the only possible path for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. What if we had a DLC starring Daredevil? The possibility of Venom having his own adventure is also rumored.

For now, the only reality is that there is a new patch available for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which fixes some bugs and improves the game’s performance.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available from October 20 as brand new PS5 exclusive. Only time will tell if Daredevil has its own DLC, or if it is an easter egg that indicates the existence of a future Marvel superhero video game.