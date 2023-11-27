Although at first it seemed that the Nintendo Switch update 17.0.0 had not made any relevant changes, it has been discovered that it was intended for word banning.

Nintendo Switch is about to close a dream year in which it has two nominations for Game of the Year at The Game Awards gala which will be held next December 7th; In fact, it is the company with the most nominations in the different categories of the event. All this with the shadow of Nintendo Switch 2 hovering in the air, since its launch is scheduled for end of 2024. However, from Kyoto they continue to bet on support the current console and recently update 17.0.0 was released through which a hidden change has been introduced.

And at first it may have seemed that the aforementioned update It did not include any great news for Nintendo Switch ownersbut after diving into its data it has been discovered that it was intended for the word ban. The reason why it was decided to hide this information in the patch notes is because it is due to words or phrases related to certain ideologies or adult and explicit content. As revealed by the Twitter account (X) OatmealDome, one of the blocked phrases is related to Nazismwhile the rest refer to words related to murders in japanese and, the last of them, refers to leprosy in german.

(Nintendo Switch Firmware Update) A rebootless update for 17.0.0 is out. The sole changes are to the bad word lists: – A Nazi phrase is now blocked in all languages instead of only some.

– Some Japanese phrases involving killing were blocked.

– “Leprosy” was blocked in Dutch. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) November 21, 2023

Therefore, the content of the new Nintendo Switch update 17.0.0 that was released just a few days ago on the big N console is already known. We will have to see if More relevant changes will occur in the near future before making the leap to the new generation.

Nintendo Switch exceeds 132 million consoles sold

There is no doubt that Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful generations in the entire history of the Japanese company, something that can be readily appreciated in the names that make up its catalog and in the numbers it is reaping. According to the latest data offered, Nintendo Switch has already exceeded 132 million consoles sold, approaching its goal of becoming the best-selling console in history.

Furthermore, it already has a catalog of the most interesting launches for the beginning of 2024, so it is clear that she still has some time left before giving way to her successor. However, from Kyoto they insist that The arrival of new hardware will not make them abandon Nintendo Switch.

