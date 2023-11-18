Google Maps It is our best companion when we want to reach a specific destination, whether in a vehicle or on foot, and also our indispensable partner to always prepare a good trip.

The Google navigation application has been renewed in the latest update with a feature that you will appreciate so that you do not waste time with public transport.

And it is that he public transportation In big cities it is complete chaos, with endless lines, different entrances and exits, and the headache when it comes to taking the right train or subway so as not to have to wait on the platform.

And the best of all, is that you no longer have to worry, because the product director of Google Maps, Amanda Leicht Mooreexplained that the new update for Google Maps “will ensure that you know that you are always taking the correct train or subway in the direction you really want”, and it is a feature that will be available in the 80 most important cities in the world.

With this, Google Maps will show us, not only where a public transport station such as the subway or train is, but also all the entrances and exits that exist.

The application will also allow us to specify parameters such as the best route that has fewer transfers, where we have to walk less, even those entrances or exits that are adapted for accessibility.

However, don’t rush to update Google Maps just yet, because this update is not yet available, but it will arrive on both Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks.

Reacting with emojis

It also comes to Google Maps the ability that we will now have to react to a photo, video or review using an emojiand for this Google will use Emoji Kitchen technology to create personalized emoji reactions based on any photo.

Not only the previous, but also the new Google Maps update Add lists, so we can create a collaborative list among all our friends or family to prepare a trip.

In this way, we can add our family or friends with whom we are going to take an upcoming trip to a list and there, for example, add places of interest to visit, each participant being able to react with a specific emoji and thus discard or add places. new.

In addition, we will also be able to customize this list with our own emoji to make it much easier to distinguish it from others. This list feature will also be available in the coming weeks.