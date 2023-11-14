The war for low prices is on the rise, and the truth is that everyone is aiming against Digi, the low cost operator that is sweeping Spain. For this reason, companies like Movistar, Orange y Vodafone They have followed the same steps as the Romanian operator, but in their cheap brands: O2, Simyo and Lowi.

The large telephone companies seek to fight face to face with Digi, and to do so they have had no alternative but to somewhat imitate this operator’s rates in recent times. Although they have not done it directly in their respective catalogs, they have followed that same strategy in their second brands.

However, what has really surprised is the new path they have decided to take, since even they improve the Digi offer. Not only from Movistar on O2, you can also see the best from Vodafone and Orange on Lowi and Simyo.

The best rate for 15 euros at Lowi and O2

We start with the Lowi and O2 rates. The second brands of Vodafone and Movistar have a mobile-only offer in their catalog with which they offer 5G mobile connection to their customers and even 75 GB of data for only 15 euros per month. If we compare this rate with the Digi plan, we can see how the Romanian operator falls somewhat behind by 15 euros per month:

Mobile with 50 GB. Unlimited calls. Without 5G.

Therefore, these two telephone companies have managed to improve Digi’s low-cost offer. Not only because of the 5G connection they have for their customers, but because they also add up to 25 GB more than this last operator. So, finally, they have managed to improve what this telephone company offered so far.

30 GB and 5G for less than €10 at Lowi

On the other hand, if you want to spend even less per month, you can get 5G and a large number of mobile gigs at the best price. And all thanks to this Lowi’s fare. This operator is characterized by letting you configure your plans your way, whether they are mobile-only, Internet-only or convergent plans.

But, without a doubt, in this case this operator stands out for having 30 GB cumulative and with 5G connection For your customers. And by less 10 euros. Specifically, it costs you 9.95 euros per month. In this way, it no longer only improves Digi’s offer with 20 GB for 10 euros per month, but also O2, Simyo and other cheap operators.

More gigs for less money

And if we look at the mobile rates with the most GB for the phone, the truth is that Simyo, O2 and Lowi are the ones with the best rates with the greatest number of gigabytes at the best price. So that you can get a clearer idea, let’s see the price per gig of these companies so you can compare them with Digi:

Rate with 150 GB for €20 O2: 0.1333 euros per gig. Rate with 150 GB for €19.95 Lowi: 0.133 euros per gig. Rate with 150 GB for €20 Simyo: 0.1333 euros per gig.

It must be taken into account that the rate with 100 GB for €20 Digi costs 0.20 euros per gigabyte. Not only does it cost more per gigabyte, it should also be noted that the mobile connection it offers is 4G. So, in this sense, it is below Lowi and O2 that offer 5G. Of course, it must be taken into account that both Digi, Lowi and Simyo allow unconsumed data to be accumulated, while Movistar’s second brand does not offer this feature to its customers.