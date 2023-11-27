When everything seemed planned and organized so that The Last of Us returned to the filming sets next January, now the production calendar suffers a delay again that would take it until the following February, thus extending the premiere of the second season, which would not occur until the end of the year.

Index

See all sections

Filming of the second season is delayed

The second season of The Last of Us is going to be spectacular if we stick to the script of the game itself, but all good things take a while. When we already thought we knew the filming date of the series, it seems that a new impediment is going to delay the return to production, and that is that Mr. Pedro Pascal has a pretty tight schedule.

The main problem seems to be in the filming of Gladiator 2, which after the break of the writers’ strike has resumed, thus pushing the rest of the pending tasks, among which was the HBO series. The information comes through the Directors Guild of Canada, where information about the upcoming adjustments to the recording schedule has apparently been leaked.

In addition, it is said that The Last of Us’ filming end date is set for September 9, so we may not see the premiere of the second season until 2025.

The fantastic four enter the scene

On the other hand, there is also the issue with Marvel. It seems almost certain that Pascal will play Doctor Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four, so it is most likely that in the coming months I will have more than one meeting related to the ongoing project. It was news that had been rumored for quite some time, and this cascade of events now seems to be confirmed.

The role of Pedro Pascal in Season 2 (Spoilers)

If you haven’t played The Last of Us Part 2 and don’t want to miss out on the second season of the series, you’d better don’t keep readingsince we are going to reveal with spoilers practically everything that will happen in the next chapters of the series. You are warned.

The role of Pedro Pascal (Joel) in this second season will be quite brief, we already know. You just have to remember that fateful scene in which we meet Abby to know that Pedro Pascal’s work in the second season of The Last of Us could be summarized in just two chapters, since Joel’s death will occur quite soon, and it will be the which will trigger Ellie’s journey of revenge, who will not stop until she finds Abby to calm her pain.

Despite that, Ellie’s trip will also have many memories of the past, so we will probably see Pascal on more than one occasion with other types of scenes, so his job will be more than just receiving a shower of blows to the head. .

Let’s hope that the director of the series maintains this format of two adventures projected from two different points of view, since otherwise it will be impossible to understand the two images of two profiles completely broken by hatred. It will be an exciting and tough season in equal parts, so we are looking forward to seeing it right away.

Via: Insider-Gaming