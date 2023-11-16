HBO has not confirmed the new actors that we will see in the Season 2 from The Last of Us; However, fans have already speculated about it. Recently, various followers of the saga talked about the ideal actress to play ignoble.

Although many believe that the character already appeared in the first season, specifically in episode 6, they know that his role will be very important in the new episodes. So they did not hesitate when revealing the actresses they would like to see in the role.

Fans love these actresses like Dina in The Last of Us

For months, it has been believed that Paolina van Kleef She will play Dina, as she played the mysterious girl from chapter 6 who briefly interacts with Ellie. Despite this, fans believe that another actress will take the role for Season 2.

From the fans’ perspective, Iman Vellani, an actress who currently plays Kamala Khan, could be right for the role. Others believe that the obvious choice should be the actress who was the model for the character, i.e. Cascina Caradonna.

The discussion divided the opinion of some players. Several recalled that Dina is a Jewish character and that she, therefore, should be played by a Jewish actress. Part of the community believes that this should not be a requirement to meet.

Now, it is important to mention that this is simple speculation, since HBO has not confirmed the actress who will play Dina nor revealed if the mysterious girl from episode 6 is really the character.

Paolina van Kleef had a mysterious role in episode 6

What will Vellani be Dinah?

Cascina Caradonna, model of Dina

