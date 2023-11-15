The end of the actors and screenwriters strike in Hollywood has resulted in the immediate restart of all suspended projects and among them is the second season of The Last of Us, the hit HBO series. The above means that new details are coming to light and the most recent reveals to the actress that she would be in the production’s sights to play Abby.

HBO wants this actress for the role of Abby in The Last of Us

According to a report from The Insider, sources close to the production of the series The Last of Us de HBO They revealed that there are advanced talks with actress Kaitlyn Dever, 26, to play Abby in Season 2, which will address the events of The Last of Us: Part II. In this regard, it is mentioned that the agreement has not been closed between both parties, so the negotiation period is still active, at least until the time of writing this note, but in the case of this type of “rumors” or ” leaks” in the world of cinema or TV is almost a fact that will become a reality.

Kaitlyn Dever would be Abby in Season 2 of The Last of Us

Kaitlyn Dever could have been Ellie in The Last of Us instead of Bella Ramsey

On the other hand, the report indicates that Kaitlyn Dever is no stranger to the HBO series The Last of Us as she competed in the casting for the role of Ellie, which was awarded to Bella Ramsey. If the negotiation between both parties is successful, the young actress would join the production in the role of another surviving and strong woman, but being Ellie’s antagonist and rival since it is known that Season 2 will follow the story of the second game. and, well, both characters will see each other face to face.

Kaitlyn Dever She is considered one of the best actresses of her generation and among her most notable roles is that of Brynn Adams in the science fiction, suspense and horror film No One Will Save You. She also has television experience with her most recent roles as Betsy Mallum in Dopesick and Marie Adler in Unbelievable.

