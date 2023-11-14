La serie The Last of Us de HBO It was one of the great successes of this year and showed that video game adaptations are having a good time because there is respect for the original source. The impact was such that millions of people around the world were captivated by the production headed by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, but once their story ended, everyone is wondering when will Season 2 arrive? Well, there is interesting news about it.

Related video: The Last of Us on HBO: moments from the video game that should be in the series

The Last of Us: when will production on Season 2 begin?

According to information from Twitter user @Zuby_Tech, the production of Season 2 of The Last of Us already has a date and it will be from January 7, 2024 when the project begins at this stage. Once again, the series will be filmed in Canada, specifically in Vancouver. This data confirms what was said by Casey Bloys, executive manager of HBO, who revealed a few days ago that production of the second season of this series inspired by the work of Naughty Dog would begin at the beginning of next year.

The production of Season 2 of The Last of Us already has a date

Season 2 will be inspired by The Last of Us: Part II

It should be noted that the next start of production on Season 2 of The Last of Us is possible after the strike of actors and screenwriters in Hollywood came to an end, so the projects have been resumed immediately and this one in particular. He has no time to waste.

In this regard, there are doubts about how much the second season will cover since it will be inspired by the events of The Last of Us: Part II whose story is longer. In that sense, Craig Mazin has hinted that the entirety of this story could be covered in more than one season, so it could be considered that there is life to the series beyond Season 2.

Finally, we must remember that Neil Druckmann made it clear that the series, as a project as a whole, will not go beyond what is known in video games, so there will be no improvisations, nor anything that has not been addressed in the work. original from Naughty Dog.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The Last of Us on HBO dared to do what the game didn’t…

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News