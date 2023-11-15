According to recent reports, HBO wants Kaitlyn Dever interprete a Abby in Season 2 of The Last of Us. Although it is not completely confirmed, fans of the saga have already given their opinion on the matter and they do not agree with the possible choice.

From the perspective of many, Dever was the ideal actress to give life to Ellie and they do not understand why HBO would now cast her as Abby, a role that does not suit her, according to the opinion of some followers of the series. So fans suggested other actresses to bring Abby to life.

Although fans were pleased with Bella Ramsey’s performance as Ellie, some believe that Kaitlyn Dever was the ideal actress for the role. For this reason, many were surprised to hear the news that Dever is being considered to play Abby.

Some people believe that Dever should be given a chance and play the more mature Ellie we meet in The Last of Us: Part II. Especially since, from her perspective, the role of Abby suits other actresses better.

Others simply have no problem seeing Dever as Abby, but believe that the actress should start working at the gym to look as strong as the character. On the other hand, several fans of the franchise believe that Shannon Berry would be ideal for the role.

Now, it is important to mention that HBO has not confirmed the report. So he doesn’t know for sure if Dever will be Abby or if she will have another role in Season 2 of the series.

