After a successful first part, the first news about the next season of the HBO series The Last of Us is beginning to come to light, which is based on the game of the same name. And a media outlet has indicated that it has the exclusive of who will play Abby Anderson, a character that has great importance in the second game, which, as previously indicated, will be the basis for Season 2 of the series.

Kaitlyn Dever in “No One Can Save You”

It would be the actress Kaitlyn Dever, a name that would have been given by Craig Mazin, who serves as executive producer of the HBO series, to the LA Times, saying that he had already found an actress to play Abby Anderson in Season 2. It is Just as rumors have begun to spread that Dever is in talks to take on the role, an actress who is known for starring in Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart” and the recent “No One Can Save You”, also participating in television productions such as the acclaimed limited series “Unbelievable” and “Dopesick.” Actress that I personally tell you that I love and that I am sure she will deliver a great performance, if her participation in the series is finalized.

Mazin, who is also the co-creator of the series with the game’s creator, Neil Druckmann, did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Tuesday, but Kaitlyn Dever’s name is already being considered for the role. , being the one who would join Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, in a second part that is expected to premiere on HBO in 2025.

According to Druckmann’s own words previously, for the role of Ellie they needed someone who could be “strong and vulnerable, wise beyond her years and also with the potential for violence.” Statements that suggest that Dever is one of the best options to get that role, so it makes sense that she would be in consideration for Abby again, plus she is similar to the video game version.

Who is Abby?

If you already skipped the tremendous SPOILER sign that I put above this text, I must assume that you are not interested in telling you about the shocking role that Abby has in the second part of The Last of Us and you are also one of those people who do not She doesn’t mind being spoiled.

And in case you didn’t know, I’ll tell you that in the game, Abby is presented as a rival for Ellie. This since she is the daughter of Jerry Anderson, a surgeon who worked for the Fireflies and who was murdered by Joel Miller, when he rescued Ellie. This is why after learning this fact and with the passage of time, Abby ends up killing Joel, hitting him in the head with the golf club, all in front of Ellie herself. That is why fans have taken very seriously who plays the woman in the second season of the series, which for now apparently would be Kaitlyn Dever.

