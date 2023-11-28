The first season of The Last of Us left fans very satisfied, as it masterfully adapted the first game in the saga. HBO now works at Season 2 of the production, which will tell the story of the heartbreaking The Last of Us Part II.

Neil Druckmannco-president of Naughty Dog and creative who works on the series, excited fans, as he hinted that the new chapters will take up material removed from the sequel. Players will be able to meet it in a few months, as it will be included in The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

Find out: HBO’s The Last of Us benefited this city’s economy

Related video: The Last of Us on HBO: moments from the video game that should be in the series

The Last of Us series will resume deleted scenes from Part II

The Last of Us series will have material removed from Part II

In case you don’t remember, The Last of Us Part II Remastered will have something called Lost Levelswhich will allow fans to learn about some playable sequences that were removed for the final version of the game.

According to Druckmann, it is very possible that they will use some of this material in Season 2 of the series. The creative clarified that filming has not yet started, so plans can change at the last minute. However, the current goal is for part of the series to be inspired by said material.

“As a teaser, I will say that there is at least one element of a cut level that is planned (for) the series. I say this with the caveat that we have not started filming the series yet and all things are subject to change based on what we ultimately consider will be best for the series,” revealed the Naughty Dog creative.

That said, fans who want to recognize every scene and location from Season 2 will have to give The Last of Us Part II Remastered a chance, which will feature other interesting additions to improve the overall gaming experience.

In case you missed it: The Last of Us: Season 2 of the series would take even longer to arrive and Pedro Pascal would be the culprit

In this link you will find all the news related to The Last of Us.

Related video: The Last of Us on HBO dared to do what the game didn’t…

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente