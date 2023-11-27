The filming of the Season 2 of The Last of Us was impacted by the strikes in Hollywood, as the scripts for the new chapters were not yet complete. We know that production will resume in a few weeks; However, there is a possibility that the return of the series be delayed even further.

The reason? According to recent reports, the culprit would be none other than Peter Pascalactor who gives life Joel. He currently has a pretty busy schedule, which could make Season 2 take a little longer than planned to debut.

According to Maxblizz (via Insider Gaming), the next episodes of the HBO series will take longer to premiere. This is possibly because Pedro Pascal is currently very busy in other productionsas the sequel to Gladiator and its possible participation in the next Fantastic Four film.

The report assures that the production of Season 2 could be delayed until February 20, 2024. That said, the process is expected to conclude by September 9, 2024, approximately. So the series may not debut until 2025.

Now, it is important to mention that HBO has not commented anything on the matter. Previous reports claimed that production on the series would resume on January 7, making the delay more than 1 month.

Officially, HBO only mentioned that production would begin in early 2024, without giving an exact date. If the information is accurate, then fans will have to be a little more patient and wait even longer for new episodes.

In this link you will find all the news related to The Last of Us.

