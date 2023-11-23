More than 3 years after its launch, The Last of Us: Part II will see the debut of a new version for PlayStation 5 with improvements and additional content. Beyond the controversy, which seems inevitable for this sequel, there is interest from fans in the game modes that will accompany the remastering and new details were recently revealed.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered: play with these characters in No Return

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is a reality and will be released on January 19, 2024. In addition to the visual and gameplay improvements trying to take advantage of the PS5 technology, there will be additional content. In this case, a roguelike mode called No Return will be included, which will give us control over different characters to take a path and continue facing enemies until concluding with a fierce battle with a boss, like every mode of this type, if you die, it’s over.

That said, the official page for The Last of Us Part II Remastered was updated with more details and in the case of No Return it is anticipated that among the characters to be selected will be Dina, Jesse, Lev and Tommy, although it is promised that there will be more.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to PS5 on January 19, featuring the roguelike mode No Return, three playable Lost Levels with developer commentary, Guitar Free Play, and more. Learn more and watch the full 4K trailer here: https://t.co/mKuExmDWlz pic.twitter.com/wFGNh30hWI — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 18, 2023

What scenarios will be in Lost Levels of The Last of Us Part II Remastered?

On the other hand, the update to the official site of The Last of Us Part II Remastered includes details about Lost Leves, levels that did not make it to the final version of the original game but were finished. As for this mode, players will be able to play in those parts and will be accompanied by dialogues from the developers. The important thing is that they are not spaces or situations that break the story, but rather portions of the game that connect it but for various reasons were left out.

In this regard, the Lost Levels mode of The Last of Us Part II Remastered will present players with the levels: Sewers, Jackson Party and Boar Hunt.

