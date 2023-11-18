It’s not official yet, but thanks to a new leak it’s practically a fact that The Last of Us Part II will return with a remastered version. The game for PlayStation 4 that debuted in 2020 will have a version for PlayStation 5 that will arrive next year with graphic changes and other new features.

With this leak, many are wondering if The Last of Us Part II Remastered will also come to PC. After all, The Last of Us Part I, the PlayStation 5 remake of the first game in the saga, was the perfect pretext to bring it to PC. Could the same thing happen once again?

Is The Last of Us Part II Remastered coming to PC? This is what we know

According to the leak, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is only confirmed for PlayStation 5. This means that, at least for now, you only have to wait for its arrival on the current generation console from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Now, don’t let that kill your hopes of seeing The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC either. Let us remember that the leak came from the PlayStation Network database, which presents information that is displayed in the PlayStation Store.

That is, the PlayStation Store does not usually inform if games are available on other platforms. So, it would be strange if it were pointed out that The Last of Us Part II Remastered will also come to PC. Thus, the absence of this information does not mean that the port will never arrive.

It is likely that the plan is to launch The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PlayStation 5 and that it will arrive on PC months later, just as happened with the remake of The Last of Us. That said, the reality is that this is pure speculation and we will have to wait for an official announcement to know.

And what did you think of this news? Are you excited for The Last of Us Part II Remastered? Tell us in the comments.

The Last of Us: Part II is now available for PlayStation 4 and can be played on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. You can learn more about this title by clicking here.

Did you want a remaster of The Last of Us: Part II?

