After several leaks, PlayStation finally confirmed The Last of Us: Part II Remastered. The title for PlayStation 5 It will have graphical improvements, reduced loading times, support for the DualSense, a new roguelike mode called No Return, a mode to play the guitar with total freedom and material on the development of the sequel. As if that were not enough, accessibility options will be expanded with descriptive audio and vibration for voices. It will also have a Speedrun mode and special skins for Ellie and Abby. This new version will be sold at full price, but PlayStation shared news that will allow players Enjoy new content for a bargain price. Those who already have a copy of the game on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the digital version of The Last of Us Part II: Remastered for PS5 for only $10 USD. In addition, it will be possible to recover your progress from the original game and take it to the new port. The remastering will debut on January 19, 2024. “Updates for disc copies of the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part II are only available if you have a PlayStation 5 console with a disc drive. Owners of PS4 disc copies must insert them into the PS5 each time they want download or play the digital version of PS5,” PlayStation explained.

Find out: The Last of Us Part II Remastered causa polémica; fans piden remaster de Bloodborne

Related video: The Last of Us: the beast that almost devoured Naughty Dog

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered will have a special edition

PlayStation presented a surprise for all fans of the saga: a special edition of the remastering called W. L. F Edition. The package will include a special box with a copy of the game and a steelbook with cool art by Ellie.

In addition, it will have 47 collectible cards (8 of them holographic), 4 pins and a Washington Liberation Front patch. This edition will be sold exclusively in the PlayStation online store and only in selected regions. The price of this edition has not been confirmed. Below you can see an image:

The remastering will have an attractive physical edition

In case you missed it: ¿The Last of Us Part II Remastered llegará a PC?

In this link you will find all the news related to The Last of Us.

Related video: The Last of Us on HBO dared to do what the game didn’t…

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente