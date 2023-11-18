The Last of Us Part II is a game that leaves no one indifferent. Since its original launch in 2020, it has been the protagonist of multiple debates across the internet. Now, discussions will revive thanks to a controversial re-release that already divided player opinions.

A few hours ago, a leak on the PlayStation Network revealed the existence of The Last Of Us Part II Remastered, a game that, as its name suggests, improves the original delivery with a graphical change, faster loading times and other new features. Although Naughty Dog y PlayStation They have not yet responded to the rumors, the announcement seems imminent.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered divides player opinions

Certainly, the franchise has a bad reputation for re-releasing games. The first installment of 2013 arrived on PS4 with a remastered version in 2014, just over a year after its premiere on PlayStation 3. In case this new version of the sequel is confirmed, which is very likely, its release will be will produce less than 4 years since the original premiere of the second installment.

As expected, the leak generated all kinds of opinions. A sector of the community was excited about the new features that will arrive, such as the new modo roguelike y improvements in the technical section; However, many players believe that a remaster of Ellie and Abby’s adventure it is unnecessary.

“The Last of Us as a franchise has more remasters than original games at this point,” joked one user on Twitter | X. “TLOU2 is a phenomenal game, but it makes me very sad that this series has more remasters than original versions. An update would be appreciated,” another player commented.

Fans react to the leak of The Last of Us Part II Remastered

For years, fans have been asking Sony to remaster or remake Bloodborne. With this in mind, the community regretted that the new versions of the Naughty Dog franchise first existed instead of a relaunch of the modern classic of FromSoftware.

Bloodborne fans regret that The Last of Us will have another re-release

According to the leak, The Last of Us Part II will debut exclusively for PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024. Although fans are hopeful that this re-release will also come to PC, the information available makes no mention of a port for computers.

But tell us, do you think this new version is unnecessary? Let us read you in the comments.

