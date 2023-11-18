Love it or hate it, you can’t deny that The Last of Us Part II is an interesting game. Apparently Naughty Dog and PlayStation think the same, since, although it is not yet official, information has just been leaked that practically confirms a remastering of the controversial story of Ellie and Abby. In fact, its release date has even been shared.

What happens is that, as Insider Gaming reports, The Last of Us Part II Remastered was leaked on the PlayStation Network. As its name indicates, this project is a remastered version for PlayStation 5 of The Last of Us: Part II, a game that debuted in 2020 for PlayStation 4.

As part of the leak, a trailer for The Last of Us Part II Remastered was released, which reveals that this project will arrive on PlayStation 5 at the beginning of next year. To be exact, his debut will be January 19, 2024.

The Last of Us: Part II will have a remastering for PS5

What’s new in The Last of Us Part II Remastered?

The Last of Us Part II Remastered seeks to be the definitive version of the controversial The Last of Us. This is a game that presents several visual and immersion improvements. That’s not all, since it will also present new content that seeks to be an experience worth experiencing more than once.

Among the graphical improvements are several tweaks that harness the power of the PlayStation 5 to make your world look better than ever. Additionally, the game will now be able to run in 4K resolution in its Fidelity Mode.

That’s not all, as it was also confirmed that the PlayStation 5’s SSD will be used to make loading times practically instantaneous. Likewise, there will be an integration with the DualSense whose details will be confirmed later. That said, it will most likely just take advantage of the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers like The Last of Us Part I did.

Así se ve Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will also offer new ways to play. Among them is a new Survival mode, which will have roguelike elements. In it you can play with different characters to overcome different challenges with random encounters that will culminate in epic boss battles. All of this will take place in different locations in the world of The Last of Us.

On the other hand, The Last of Us Part II Remastered will also feature developer content that will show you how it was created. You will be able to explore development versions of levels that did not make it into the original version. You’ll also be able to listen to the developers talk about the creation process while you play The Last of Us.

Finally, there will be a mode in which you can play the guitar and other instruments freely. Likewise, there will be a Speedrun mode in which you can compete to beat your best time.

PlayStation no ha confirmado The Last of Us Part II Remastered

It is important to mention that, at the time of writing this note, PlayStation has not confirmed the existence of The Last of Us Part II Remastered. So, it is best to take all information with a grain of salt as the details could change.

We’ll stay tuned and let you know when we know more about it and have an official announcement.

And you, what do you think about The Last of Us Part II Remastered? Does this new version of the controversial PlayStation exclusive catch your attention? Tell us in the comments.

The Last of Us: Part II is now available for PlayStation 4 and can be played on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. You can learn more about this title by clicking here.

Did you want a remaster of The Last of Us: Part II?

