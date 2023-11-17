Of a native PS5 version of The Last of Us: Part II we’ve been talking about it for some time now, but now it seems that Sony and Naughty Dog are preparing for an official announcement.

According to reported by journalist Tom Hendersonin fact, the alleged version for PS5 would be has already been entered into the PlayStation Store databaseat least according to information from dataminer PlayStation Game Size.

With The Game Awards ceremony approaching, scheduled for the night between 7 and 8 December, it is quite likely that Sony will take advantage of that setting for the announcement, so as to also take advantage of the popularity of the franchise thanks to the TV series of The Last of Us. We’ll see. In the meantime we remind you that The Last of Us: Part II is already playable on PS5 via the backwards compatibility feature.

