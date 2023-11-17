We had already spotted it yesterday morningbut now the official page dedicated to has appeared on the PlayStation Store The Last of Us: Parte 2 Remastered per PS5complete with official description and exit date. The news was reported by Insider Gamingwhich collected the information before the page was taken down.

The remastered version of The Last of Us: Part 2 will be able to count on an update to the graphics sectioncomplete with 4K resolution in fidelity mode, improved loading times, as well native integration with DualSense controller features. But that’s not all because the remastered will include several additional contents, including commentary from the developers, the possibility of tackling three new, embryonic levels never included in the PS4 game, and even a new roguelike game mode. In the latter case you are asked to survive as long as possible in a series of random arenas, unlocking new characters and unique traits.

The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered should see the light on PS5 next January 19, 2024. The official announcement from Sony and Naughty Dog is still missing, but at this point we imagine that it won’t be long in coming.

