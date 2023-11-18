The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is leaked for PS5 with release date, trailer and new roguelike game mode, in addition to many other new features. It comes out on January 19, 2024.

It has happened again: Sony and Naughty Dog have been leaked The Last of Us Parte 2 Remasteredwhich will come out January 19, 2024 on PlayStation 5. And it comes with a leaked trailer, as well as images and information… with surprises.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has appeared on PSN, whose file reveals the technical news of this PS5 version of the game that came out on PS4 in 2020, and which won dozens of Game of the Year awards.

In addition to the technical improvements, use of the Dualsense and so on, there is a surprise: No Return, a roguelike survival modeaudio commentary when playing, developing levels never seen before, a guitar minigame…The definitive version of the story of Ellie, Joel y Abby.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered en PS5

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will have technical improvements on PS5: unspecified graphical improvements, 4K fidelity mode, improvements in loading times and full support for the functions of the Dualsense controller.

But the expected graphical improvements are just the tip of the iceberg. This version will come with No Return, a brand new Roguelike mode. In it we can play with several characters of games but also others totally newall with unique gameplay features, and in a variety of locations.

The objective is to survive as long as you can in a series of random encounters, with a wide variety of challenges and including boss combat.

There’s even more: the leaked file of the game on PSN lists these new features:

Lost Levels allows you to explore early development versions of three new levels not seen in the original. Enjoy hours of comments from developers to hear information about the development of Part II while you experience the game. Live your musical potential with Guitar Free Play, which includes new unlockable instruments, or take on the new Speedrun mode and post your best times. Descriptive audio and voice to vibrations have also been added to the Part II accessibility feature set. The Last of Us Part II Remastered also features new character and weapon designs unlockable for players to use for both Ellie and Abby.

The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered will come out January 19 on PS5. Its official announcement will probably occur at The Game Awards on December 7.

Three years ago, The Last of Us Parte 2 won the award for Best Game of the Year, and more than three years later the remastered version will arrive on PS5, with several unexpected new features… although no multiplayer.