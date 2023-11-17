The Last of Us Part 2 would have its own current-gen version on PS5 soon. A recent report indicates that we will soon have an improved version of the great Naughty Dog game.

The Last of Us Parte 2 It was the great closing of PlayStation to round out the PS4 generation. The story of Ellie and Abby did not leave anyone indifferent and is already considered one of the best in the world of video games.

Therefore, many wondered if Naughty Dog would work on an improved version of The Last of Us Part 2 for PS5 players that could take advantage of the power of the “next-gen” console just as other games like Death Stranding or Ghost of Tsushima have done.

The premiere of The Last of Us Part 1 a while ago once again generated rumors, but nothing has been officially confirmed. Now, a report from a dataminer and Insider Gaming points out that Fans’ demands could come true.

Insider Tom Henderson, known for hitting the nail on the head with other information in the past, has pointed out that what dataminer @PlayStationSize reported about The Last of Us Part 2 will have its own native version on PS5 It’s true.

The Last of Us Part 2 finally on PS5?

That is, The Last of Us Part 2 would improve its technical features by taking advantage of the different sections of the Sony console. Unfortunately, no additional information has been released, so we’ll have to wait.

Since this is the product of an unofficial report, it is better to take things with a grain of salt and not take anything for granted, although in the past, both sources have not been wrong in their predictions. Could we soon have an announcement about this next-gen version of this sequel? Many think that the most likely scenario is The Game Awards 2023 gala.

It must be said that The Last of Us Part 2 can be played on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility, but here we are talking about something else, a native version that brings out (even more) the technical aspects that Naughty provided at the time. Dog to this work.

As for current news related to the franchise… It has already been noted that the director of The Last of Us multiplayer project on PS5 has confirmed that he is still working on the game, despite the worrying rumors that there have been.

On the other hand, HBO already has a filming start date for season 2 of The Last of Us and be careful because it would already have an actress set for Abby… and she is someone known from the Uncharted saga! Are you eager to see if The Last of Us Part 2 on PS5 is a reality?