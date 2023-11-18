How much is it possible to improve a game that dazzled us in July 2020? After the comprehensive update that Naughty Dog gave to Uncharted and The Last of Us on PS5, and seeing that the arrival of its multiplayer project is going to be long, its next release will be a remaster of The Last of Us Part 2. A new version tailored for the new console and its DualSense controller. If we already have it, it will not be necessary to buy it again: we can upgrade to the remaster for about ten dollars, but before paying it is inevitable to ask the obligatory question: To what extent is the improvement noticeable?

As Naughty Dog announced, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will offer better textures with higher resolution for the characters, better lighting and shadows and a jump in quality in the Quality and Performance modes. And that’s very good. But for now the only thing we have ahead of us is a first trailer and the PS4 versions. More than enough for the first comparisons to begin to appear between what was shown and what we have already seen.

The conclusions: in the absence of a playable version on which to establish a final judgment, channels like Cycu1 have put the PS4 game in front of the remaster and, except for aspects related to lighting, for practical purposes They both look practically the same.

From here it is time to make an obligatory note: the common denominator of all comparisons is the first trailer shown, so the quality of the textures or the resolution are tied to the limits of the official video.

That said, it is essential to have more than one reference. Precisely for this reason we have also taken into account other comparisons, such as the one carried out by

GameXplain in which static images are used as a reference. There you can see something different in the ambient lighting or the fog. But we return to square one: with a trailer you cannot obtain definitive conclusions.

Finally, the real big question is answered by Open Surprise: in May 2021 Naughty Dog updated The Last of Us 2 to improve image quality on PS5. How will the remaster look compared to the game running on the same desktop on which it can already be played with improvements to the PS4 title? The answer, right below.

Although the “Remastered” tagline is a double-edged sword when it comes to calculating the value of the initiative, Naughty Dog has not only promised to give the 2020 game a visual boost: the definitive edition of The Last of Us 2 will add two completely new modes (a Roguelite experience and a guitar-playing mode) as well as all kinds of additional content, including commentary, new costumes and, most juicy, new levels that didn’t make the cut in the final game. how many new levels? From now on to its launch we will know.

In any case, its presentation trailer (with content related to the end of the first game) provides a comprehensive review of what will be offered.

The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered will be available on January 19, 2024. Exactly three and a half years since the game was released on PS4. And, in the process, it adds the first of the PS5 exclusives in a really powerful start to the year for DualSense players taking into account that the launches of titles such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Tekken 8 or Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. We won’t have time to play everything!