The Last of Us y Naughty Dog They are not going through their best moment. For this reason, there are many doubts about the future of the franchise and the studio’s next projects. Neil Druckmann, director of the company, was asked about what is coming. However, the response worried fans rather than excited them.

And the new multiplayer of The Last of Us?

The future of The Last of Us multiplayer is still uncertain

As you probably already know, Naughty Dog has been working on a new multiplayer title of its stellar franchise. However, the project has not gone as expected and is currently going through a crisis.

It was even said that it could be canceled, but we know that it is officially still on. Druckmann was precisely asked about the status of said project and his response was not very encouraging, which worried fans.

During a chat with Entertainment Weekly (via Xfire), the creative simply said that he had “no update” on the project. He also didn’t share any clues about the short or long-term future of the saga.

He only stressed that, for now, they are focused on the launch of The Last of Us Part II Remastered and the production of Season 2 of the HBO series. Because of this, some players fear the worst for the saga’s multiplayer.

Reports stated that the project is on the freezer for now, but has not been cancelled. So it’s unclear what will happen to multiplayer in the future and whether Naughty Dog will somehow manage to pull it off.

