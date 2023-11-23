The Directors Guild of Canada reveals a key date for the series.

The Last of Us: Season 2 will begin filming in February

After facing a writers’ strike, HBO Max had to wait for the end of the actors’ strike for the Hollywood industry to resume its work, with the restructuring of the release calendar now being the most common thing to see. Luckily, it seems that la serie de The Last of Us is not wasting time, since everything indicates that there is already an actress to play Abby to join Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the roles of Joel and Ellie.

Whether or not she has been chosen to play Abby, the countdown to clearing up doubts could be close, since the Directors Guild of Canada reports that Season 2 of the series will begin filming on February 20, 2024, lasting until approximately September. In this way, its production would finally be accelerated to get closer to having a release date.

Abby’s importance could be an imagination

Since the end of the first season, The Last of Us viewers have wondered who will play Abby in the series. This is because everyone who has played the second game on which the new season will be based knows the importance of the character, although the truth is that the showrunners of the adaptation have already warned that this It will require more than one season to adapt the second part of the Naughty Dog production.

In this way, season 2 of The Last of Us could be presented in a way in which only Joel and Ellie would be the protagonists, although it is logical to think that Abby will end up arriving in the next chapters. On her day, everything pointed to the actress Shannon Berry, known for starring in the Prime Video series The Wilds, would be in charge of debuting in the series, although a rumor pointed to Florence Pugh. Fortunately, the start of filming could imply the revelation of the final chosen one.

