You too can’t wait to see the second season of The Last of Us? The HBO series was the big surprise of 2023 for many and it was a given that, sooner or later, we would start talking about “Season 2”.

After the announcement of the second season of The Last of Us, fans have been waiting to find out when it will actually be filming began: that moment has finally arrived.

The same man announced the start of filming for the second season of The Last of Us Neil Druckmann together with the showrunner Craig Mazin, who made some statements regarding the inconvenience caused by the actors’ and screenwriters’ strike that is inflaming Hollywood:

“We’ve outlined the whole second season and we’re ready to leave as soon as the strike ends“. “We managed to outline the entire second season. I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it (to HBO) around 10:30 or 10:40 pm, right before midnight when the (WGA) strike started. I think it’s becoming almost a certainty that we won’t be able to start (filming) when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting. We are all raring to go.”

In all likelihood, as seems to filter through internal sources at HBO, the series it won’t see the light before 2025with production presumably starting in full 2024.

Still remaining on the topic of The Last of Us, what’s the news regarding it the video game series? Unfortunately they don’t seem to be the best.