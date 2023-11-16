Abby en la serie de The Last of Us

The second season of The Last of Us will feature Abby Anderson and could be played by this actress.

The adaptation of The Last of Us has been one of HBO’s great successes of 2023, now with the actors’ strike over they are already planning the second season.

One of the most important characters will be Abby Anderson and they need an actress who is up to the task. So… Who could play her? According to insider Jeff Sneider, they are already negotiating with Kaitlyn Dever to join The Last of Us. This 26-year-old actress (December 21, 1996) who became famous for the series Last Man Standing and has triumphed in No One Will Save You, the HULU / Disney Plus film where his character faces some aliens.

Kaitlyn Dever in No One Will Save You

Why is Abby Anderson so important?

Attention SPOILERS. In the video game The Last of Us we learn that Abby is the daughter of Jerry Anderson, the doctor who worked with the Fireflies and who receives the mission of finding a cure for the Cordyceps infection. He believes it is best to open Ellie since she is the key to saving humanity and almost succeeds, but Joel interrupts him and kills him. That’s why Abby will seek revenge against Joel.

Now, we can only wait to find out if they sign Kaitlyn Dever, but I think she’s a good pick. So it will be very interesting to see her fight against Bella Ramsey’s Ellie.

While they confirm it, actress Kaitlyn Dever has other interesting projects such as Good Grief by Dan Levy and Open Roads by Steve Gaynor. This film is about a young woman who tries to know more about her grandmother’s life and to do so she has objects left by the old woman and the doubtful memories of her mother.