The art of Last of Us is ideal to represent the harsh post-apocalyptic world. However, that doesn’t mean that the franchise wouldn’t benefit from experimenting with other visual styles, and that has just been demonstrated by the artist best known for his work on Final Fantasy.

As you may well remember, a few months ago Naughty Dog revealed that it would collaborate with Yoshitaka Amano to produce a special illustration for The Last of Us. The result took a while, but today we were finally able to see the final illustration.

This is how great Last of Us looks in the Yoshitaka Amano style

The illustration shows Ellie sleeping next to Joel in a forested region under one of the many moons that witnessed his journey in search of the Fireflies. Of course, Joel has his inseparable rifle at his side to face any potential danger lurking in the darkness.

The artistic style is unmistakable and in the Last of Us illustration it is easy to identify it, especially in the faces of both characters.

If you liked the illustration, we remind you that you can now get it through the Cook & Becker website. It is possible to find in 4 editionsbut 2 of them They’re sold out long ago. Currently it is possible to order a premium art print o one premium posterthe least expensive option is priced at $49 USD and the most expensive reaches $989 USD. Please note that units are very limited.

This is the illustration for The Last of Us that Yoshitaka Amano painted (image via Cook & Becker)

What did you think of the illustration? Will you order a poster? Tell us in the comments.

