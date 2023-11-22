The adaptation of The Last of Us was a complete success and showed that productions based on video games can captivate both the general public and fans. It’s been a long time since the first season concluded, so viewers have a big question: When does Season 2 premiere?

Although this question lacks an official answer, Bella Ramseywho plays Ellie, talked about the new season and revealed when filming will begin. There are still many doubts, but his statements lead us to believe that production did not suffer major delays due to the Hollywood strikes.

Furthermore, the star of the show announced that a very important character in The Last of Us Part II he will appear in the new story.

When will filming for Season 2 of The Last of Us begin?

The negotiations between the SAG-AFTRA and the studios caused many series and films to have to delay their production and, consequently, their releases. After months of fighting, the strikes came to an end. Still, there were many doubts about the filming of The Last of Us.

In an interview with Collider, Bella Ramsey confirmed that the recordings of Season 2 of the show inspired by the video games of Naughty Dog y PlayStation They will begin next year, although he refrained from sharing the date.

“(We will start filming) next year. Actually, I know. I mean, I know temporarily. Things change all the time. I think with the strikes now that they’re over, that’s amazing and we can get going and talk about it”commented the celebrity.

Season 2 of The Last of Us would adapt the second video game

The Last of Us star stated that “a couple of things” were delayed, but indicated that production of the new episodes will begin in 2024. “We’ll see, but it will happen in sometime early next yearwhich is exciting,” he confirmed.

Without a doubt, this is good news and paints a favorable picture. This information coincides with a report that indicated that filming for Season 2 of the HBO show would begin on January 7, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.

Dina will be in the live-action adaptation of The Last of Us

In addition to production, Bella Ramsey briefly spoke about the elements that excite her most about Season 2 of the series co-starring Peter Pascal.

The young woman explains that Ellie is more physical and stronger in the second game, so she is excited to represent that stage of the character. “I love stunts and I like waking up with bruises the next day and finding myself with a black eye, just because it feels so good to have done it,” she said.

In addition, the celebrity commented that she is excited to investigate the love relationship of Ellie and Dinaa character who plays a crucial role in the second video game.

“So I really want to do those things, and also Dina’s story. Because I had an episode in Season 1 with Ellie y Rileybut having it as a story throughout the second game in terms of Ellie and Dina is exciting,” Ramsey shared.

The Last of Us series on HBO will address Ellie and Dina’s relationship

But tell us, are you excited about Season 2? Let us read you in the comments.

