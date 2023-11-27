The fourth day of the truce between Israel and Hamas began on Monday, which provides for a suspension of fighting and a mutual exchange of hostages and prisoners: it is also the last day, based on the agreement reached last week, but it is possible that the truce be extended. However, there is currently no certainty on this aspect.

The truce had been mediated in recent days after many negotiations by Qatar, a country that has good relations with both parties. The agreement initially provided for the release of a total of 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas – women and children – and 150 Palestinians in Israeli prisons over the course of the four days. In the end, more hostages were freed, 54, because some of other nationalities were added to the Israelis in the meantime, while 117 Palestinian prisoners were freed.

The latest hostages freed by Hamas on Sunday were 17 (13 Israelis, one Russian-Israeli and three Thais) and in exchange Israel freed 39 Palestinians, 6 women and 33 men, held in Israeli prisons, the same number of people also freed in last few days. The operations took place without problems, unlike on Saturday when the release of the hostages was delayed by Hamas, which accused Israel of violating the terms negotiated for the exchange of Palestinian hostages and detainees.

– Read also: Who are the Palestinian prisoners in Israel