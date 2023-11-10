Netflix aims to succeed where movie studios failed, since the trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender is spectacular.

The streaming platform Netflix has released a spectacular preview of its upcoming live-action adaptation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and expectations are through the roof. After the success of One Piece, the streamer is determined to conquer the screen again with this long-awaited series.

Since the casting, with Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara and Ian Ousley as Sokka, the series has generated optimism, and the preview seems to confirm that Netflix is ​​ready to exceed expectations.

Here we leave you the trailer:

Albert Kim, the showrunner (Nikita and Leverage), promises to bring the magic of the animated world of Avatar: The Last Airbender to reality. “A live-action version can not only faithfully translate what had been done in animation, but it can also bring a rich new visual dimension to a fantasy world. We will be able to see the protagonists in a real and visceral way like never before.”

The all-star cast includes Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula.

The official synopsis for Avatar: The Last Airbender immerses viewers in the action and magic: “Water, Earth, Fire, Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony; then everything changed. A live-action adaptation of Aang’s story.

Teaser images reveal a world where hope faded, but resurfaces with the awakening of Aang, the last Air Nomad. Accompanied by his intrepid friends Sokka and Katara, Aang embarks on an epic, fantastical quest to save the world from the fearsome Fire Lord Ozai. But Crown Prince Zuko is determined to capture them, which complicates the task. Allies, enemies and vibrant colors await you on this unique journey!

Prepare for the adventure of a lifetime with the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, where action and magic meet to create an epic spectacle!

Let’s hope that this Netflix series surpasses the film titled Airbender: The Last Warrior (2010) which is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and which raised $319 million with a budget of $150 million.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender series will premiere on Netflix on November 22, 2024.