Purists will turn up their noses. The show that inaugurated the Las Vegas Grand Prix actually has nothing to do with the on-track activity that will start tomorrow, but at the same time it is indicative of Liberty Media’s strategy in the medium and long term.

Formula 1 has never in its long history seen a presentation even remotely comparable to the one that opened the long weekend in Las Vegas, a show involving international singers and deejays skillfully managed in the style of the Super Bowl halftime show, i.e. the Holy Grail in terms of entertainment.

As the last act of the show, the drivers emerged on the seven stages set up on the starting straight, greeted by the applause of the public gathered in the immense main grandstand of 18,000 spectators.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

The spectacular opening ceremony of the Las Vegas GP

What does all this have to do with Formula 1? In many respects nothing, but if the promoter of the event (in this case Liberty Media itself) spends tens of millions of dollars for the “opening ceremony” of a Grand Prix, there must be a reason, no one likes throwing money out the window .

Formula 1 has tried to attack the American market for years without obtaining results, probably the only failed mission by Bernie Ecclestone. Since Liberty Media acquired the commercial rights to Formula 1 in 2017, the US market has been (and remains) the first objective.

The NFL collects 10 billion from television rights alone, four times more than the NBA, whose revenues are 2.5 billion dollars, or the equivalent of the entire turnover of Formula 1, which includes TV rights, agreements with promoters, sponsorships and paddock clubs. The United States is a market that potentially has no rivals, and it is no coincidence that the number of Grands Prix in the USA has risen to three.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The Las Vegas salute to Lewis Hamilton

After Austin and Miami the challenge is Las Vegas, and racing in the city synonymous with exaggeration means having to present yourself in a way that is appropriate to the place. As accustomed as locals are to all things entertainment, the impact of the Grand Prix was met with mixed reactions. In the end everyone agreed that the assessment will be made next Sunday, at the end of the first edition, evaluating the inconveniences and benefits.

In reality, it is not the first ever, given that in 1981 and 1982 Formula 1 had appeared in these parts. In order to run in Las Vegas forty years ago the ‘circus’ was satisfied with the parking lot of the Caesars Palace Hotel, today it has taken over the city. A sort of ‘all-in’ to use a term dear in these parts, a colossal investment to give a further boost to a market opened by Austin and expanded by Miami.

The immense structure that houses the garages and two floors of the Paddock Club (but not the press room, set up outside the circuit…) describes the philosophy of Liberty Media well. The list of VIPs expected this weekend is record-breaking, as is the number of potential investors who will watch race trials from luxurious hospitality.

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

The opening ceremony of the Las Vegas GP

The table is set in the best possible way, on this front the work done by Liberty Media was impeccable. From tomorrow the word will go to the track, for an event that seems to have its own history. In some respects it is a good thing, given that the world championship has arrived in Nevada with all the verdicts archived long ago and a rate of unpredictability at historic lows.

Perhaps Las Vegas will offer something less expected, the layout of the circuit and the environmental conditions are actually different from usual, but be careful when making predictions that are different from the usual script. 2023 has proven risk-takers categorically wrong.

