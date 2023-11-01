French youtuber Benoit Theveny and collector Ludovic Charles join forces to create the largest video game museum. This is Project Odyssey.

Surely you have ever dreamed of visiting a video game museum. But not just any one, but the largest that has ever been seen. A temple to enjoy, remember old times and kick like a little child. Well, this idyllic place will exist.

It’s still in the concept phase, but it’s a start. Have you ever seen a video of the collector Ludovic Charles? Otherwise, we recommend that you do so.

This French collector owns more than 2000 consoles, and a long list of video games from all eras and systems. Ludovic Charles’ videos are wonderful for retro lovers.

You’ve decided you don’t want to leave all those games and consoles in storage. It is the starting point of Project Odyssey, an initiative that the French YouTuber also supports. Benoit Theveny.

The objective? Build the largest video game museum of all time, which, in addition, It will be located very close to Disneyland Paris.

Project Odyssey: the museum of your dreams

It is an idea as ambitious as it is complex. Creating a video game museum is not an easy task, much less doing it next to one of the most important theme parks in the world. But Project Odyssey looks very good.

One day, Ludovic Charles decided that he did not want his extraordinary collection to be collecting dust in a warehouse.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the French collector assures that he wants to meet the goal of said collection, and Project Odyssey is the best destination for all his treasures.

”I don’t want them to continue to sit uselessly on the shelves. “Building a museum that provides a comprehensive view of the development of video games has always been the ultimate goal.”

We already know the first details of Project Odyssey. Its construction will begin in 2025but the idea is to present the project to the media next year.

It will be a mix between a museum and a restaurant, with a strong Japanese component. In this sense, Ludovic Charles and Benoit Theveny have chosen to theme the facilities as if it were a small Japanese village.

The charms of Japanese culture and gastronomy will be shown, as well as an extensive review of Ludovic Charles’ collection. For now, The project is already approved by the authorities.

You will still have to wait to visit the largest video game museum in the world, but all in due time. Project Odyssey It looks brutal, and, furthermore, its location could not be more appropriate, next to Disneyland Paris… where dreams come true.